Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Zacchaeus Tyrone Adams, 20, of Mansfield, Louisiana was arrested and charged with theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass worth less than $20,000 on Tuesday.
- Brandon Wayne Lindsey, 32, of Bossier City was arrested and charged with assault family/household member with previous conviction on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Recover stolen property, 1000 block of Mahone Street, Tuesday
- Burglary of habitation, 1200 block of Summitt Street, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Brandon James Haltom, 31, of Waskom was arrested and charged with violation of probation/stalking on Tuesday.
- Meagan Renee Johnson, 35, of Harleton was arrested and charged with abandon endanger child criminal negligence on Tuesday.
- Calvin Lee Pierce Jr., 52, of Longview was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Wednesday.