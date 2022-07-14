handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Zacchaeus Tyrone Adams, 20, of Mansfield, Louisiana was arrested and charged with theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass worth less than $20,000 on Tuesday.
  • Brandon Wayne Lindsey, 32, of Bossier City was arrested and charged with assault family/household member with previous conviction on Tuesday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Recover stolen property, 1000 block of Mahone Street, Tuesday
  • Burglary of habitation, 1200 block of Summitt Street, Tuesday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Brandon James Haltom, 31, of Waskom was arrested and charged with violation of probation/stalking on Tuesday.
  • Meagan Renee Johnson, 35, of Harleton was arrested and charged with abandon endanger child criminal negligence on Tuesday.
  • Calvin Lee Pierce Jr., 52, of Longview was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Wednesday.

