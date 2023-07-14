Arrests made by Marshall police
Jacy Benjamin Cabrera, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, unlawful carrying of a weapon and speeding on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Unlawful carrying of a weapon, intersection of Blanche and East Grand, Wednesday
Burglary of habitation, 300 block of Murphey Street, Wednesday
Driving while intoxicated, intersection of West Pinecrest and MLK, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Thomas Paul White, 52, of Frankston was arrested and charged with theft of property worth less than $1,500 with two or more previous convictions on Wednesday.