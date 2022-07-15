Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Mary Valerie Jiminez, 29, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Wednesday.
- Brandi Lashae Patterson, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 and three MPD class c warrants on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- None
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Brodrick Shawn Esters, (71), of Karnack was arrested and charged with terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury on Wednesday.