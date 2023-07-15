Arrests made by Marshall police
Luis Gutierrez-Aguilar, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of building on Thursday.
Caprina Mechell Mahaffey, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Thursday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
None
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
John William Golden, 69, of Harleton was arrested and charged with interfere with emergency call on Thursday.
Azlaera Emili Elizabeth Hoffner, 31, of Fort Worth was arrested and charged with harboring runaway on Thursday.
Jason Wade Holder, 51, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Thursday.
Myles Oliver Savage, 18, of Longview was arrested and charged with theft of firearm and harboring runaway child on Thursday.
Robert Daniel Smith, 25, of Longview was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Thursday.
George Daniel Terry, 46, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Thursday.
Dhavalkumar Amrutbhai Chaudhari, 26, of Oak Lawn, Illinois was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Thursday.
Clifton Blake Peppers, 39, of Gilmer was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Thursday.