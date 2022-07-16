Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Roderick James Bowman, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Thursday.
- Marguerite Pfalzgraf Walton, 34, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and abandon endanger child intentional/knowingly reckless/criminal negligence on Thursday.
- Nathan Donald Desrochers, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Credit card or debit card abuse, 800 block of South Washington Ave., Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Jose Sanchez, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container on Thursday.