Arrests made by Marshall police
Jakevion Rashad Wheeler, 18, of Tyler was arrested and charged with four traffic incidents/violations.
Michael Che Jones, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal trespass on Friday.
Robert Craig Walker, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Saturday.
Taryn Ashley Payne, 36, of Garland was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring between two and four ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Sunday.
Marisa Dawn Milton, 34, of Garland was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring between two and four ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Sunday.
Oscar JD Mertz, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Sunday.
Thomas Kyle Plunkett, 35, of Waskom was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Saturday.
Derrick Beron McCowan, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with resist arrest search or transport on Saturday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Theft (all other) under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
Criminal trespass, 1400 block of Julie Street, Friday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 400 block of South Grove Street, Saturday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
Burglary of habitation, 800 block of Caddo Street, Sunday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
Resist arrest search or transport, 1400 block of Julie Street, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Robert Jesse Andrews, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday
Joshua Jay Bishop, 27, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between one and four grams on Sunday.
Patricia Marie Garrett, 53, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated second offense on Sunday.
Christopher Ray Gray, 39, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault of a family/household member on Sunday.
Willie James Helton, 60, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Saturday.
Braden Alexander McNeal, 28, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Sunday.
Jymece Akeema-Lean Nelson, 38, of Longview was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair on Friday.
Kashira Danelle Ochoa, 34, of Diana was arrested on a Smith County warrant on Friday.
Marguerite Pfalzgraf Walton, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
Michael Bruce Bloodworth, 47, of Waskom was arrested on two Marion County warrants on Friday.
Dylan O’Neal Powell, 23, of Waskom was arrested and charged with assault by threat on Friday.