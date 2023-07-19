Arrests made by Marshall police
Brian Wayne McArthur, 42, of Marshall was arrested on six MPD class c warrants on Monday.
Shonda Rae West, 54, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 and four traffic incidents/violations on Monday.
Cameron Jamal White, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two traffic incidents/violations on Monday.
Herman Edd Heim, 59, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft (all other) under $100 and two warrants (issued by other agency) on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Unauthorize use of a vehicle, 1800 block of Starr Street, Monday
Burglary of vehicles, 6000 block of South East End Boulevard, Monday
Traffic incident/violation, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday
Warrant (issued by other agency), 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday
Assault (all other and simple), 800 block of South Washington Avenue, Monday
Burglary of building, 500 block of West Houston Street, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Matthew Payden Allums, 26, of Waskom was arrested and charged with criminal habitat/shelter/superfund/infrastructure and resist arrest search or transport on Monday.