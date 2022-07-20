Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- John David Hale, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated second offense and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Tuesday.
- Charles William Marvels, 58, of Marshall was arrested and charged with parole violation on Monday.
- Trey Roshad Green, 28, of Marshall was arrested on a capias pro fine warrant on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- None
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Brittany Nicole Arvizo, 32, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Monday.
- Lace Nicole Beechum, 32, of Carthage was arrested on Panola County warrants for violation of probation/criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500 and driving while intoxicated on Monday.
- Dani Gayle Fitch, 32, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Monday.
- Robert August Hargiss Jr., 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to signal lane change on Monday.
Belisha Rene Turner, 61, of Waxahachie was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Monday.