Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Steven Allen Jones, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with five MPD class c warrants on Tuesday.
- Brittney O’Mae Johnson, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two MPD warrants.
- Eric Shakur Lavigne, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault mv discharge firearm recklessly at a habitat/building/vehicle causing serious bodily injury and bond forefeiture/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Unlawful carrying of a weapon, intersection of South Garrett and East Pinecrest, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Christopher Montana Clark, 28, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams and parole violation on Tuesday.
- Michael Darren Emanis, 37, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, unlawful carrying of a weapon and no driver’s license on Tuesday.
- Leo Allen Noble, 65, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.
- Dennis Loren Powell, 51, of Mena, Arkansas was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and possession of a dangerous drug on Tuesday.
- Eugenio Argote Arellano, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.25 on Tuesday.