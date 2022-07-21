handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Steven Allen Jones, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with five MPD class c warrants on Tuesday.
  • Brittney O’Mae Johnson, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two MPD warrants.
  • Eric Shakur Lavigne, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault mv discharge firearm recklessly at a habitat/building/vehicle causing serious bodily injury and bond forefeiture/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Tuesday.

