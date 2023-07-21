Arrests made by Marshall police
Alejandro Hernandez-Avila, 52, of Bivins was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Wednesday.
Codarius Jamar Zachery, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon and two counts of possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Wednesday.
Codi Crickett Smith, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram on Wednesday.
Athea Michalec, 44, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Thursday.
Kori Ann Cannizzaro, 53, of Marshall was arrested on three Smith County warrants for violation of probation/assault of a public servant, driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Wednesday.
Roshunn Rondell Powell Jr., 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with continuous violence against the family and two MPD warrants on Wednesday.
Freddie Vargas, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child on Wednesday.
Richard Lee Christopher, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with parole violation and bond forfeiture/possession of a firearm by a felon on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Drunkenness, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday
Burglary of vehicles, 500 block of West Rusk Street, Wednesday
Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram, 100 block of Interstate 20, Wednesday
Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 5900 block of South East End Boulevard, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Daniel Cuellar, 24, of Mercedes was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid on Wednesday.
Terry Ray Smith, 43, of Greenville, Mississippi was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between four and 200 grams on Wednesday.
James Demonta Jones, 34, of Longview was arrested on two Rusk County warrant for indecent assault on Wednesday.