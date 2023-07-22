Arrests made by Marshall police
Athea Michalec, 44, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Thursday.
Brian Wayne McArthur, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation and two MPD class c warrants on Thursday.
Cozy Brown, 58, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two traffic incidents/violations on Thursday.
Charles Vashun Woolen, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal trespass on Thursday.
Chamea Shyniece Harris, (23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with delivery of drug paraphernalia, speeding and br/forgery of a governtment/institution money/security on Thursday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Traffic incident/violation, 1000 block of East Grand Avenue, Thursday
Criminal trespass, 1100 block of West Grand Avenue, Thursday
Assault family violence, 1000 block of Higgins Street, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Willa Elizabeth Randall, 42, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, failure to identify fugitive intent and br/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring on Friday.
Raymond Samuel Rosborough, 46, of Longview was arrested and charged with violation of probation/unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Thursday.
Rainey Rachell Schitoskey, 54, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Thursday.
Terrence Terrell Stephenson, 42, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated (two counts) on Thursday.
Stephen Eugene Tolar, 50, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Friday.
Jessie Darwin Ezell, 42, of Gilmer was held on a U.S. Marshal’s Service hold on Thursday.
David Eric Johnson, 55, of Marshall was arrested on an MPD warrant on Thursday.
William Donald Ward Jr., 31, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Thursday.