Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Kendrell Dashawn Brown, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with a capias pro fine warrant on Thursday.
  • Julian Ramon Oliver, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm on Thursday.
  • Derrick Beron McCowan, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with parole violation and MPD class C warrant on Friday.
  • Chimise Meshary Alison, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with rop/criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 on Thursday.
  • Lanette Raelynn McRee, 46, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with warrant (issued by other agency) (seven counts) on Thursday.
  • Penny Stowe, 48, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation on Thursday.
  • Tanner Ryan Hasler, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Friday.

