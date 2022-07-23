Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Kendrell Dashawn Brown, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with a capias pro fine warrant on Thursday.
- Julian Ramon Oliver, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm on Thursday.
- Derrick Beron McCowan, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with parole violation and MPD class C warrant on Friday.
- Chimise Meshary Alison, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with rop/criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 on Thursday.
- Lanette Raelynn McRee, 46, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with warrant (issued by other agency) (seven counts) on Thursday.
- Penny Stowe, 48, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation on Thursday.
- Tanner Ryan Hasler, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Friday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Theft (all other) between $750 and $2,500, 3500 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, Thursday
- Warrant (issued by other agency), 1100 block of East Houston Street, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Daemon Sky Brown, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, expired registration, unsafe speed, no insurance and a capias pro fine warrant on Thursday.
- Richard Timothy Chase, 57, of Longview was arrested and charged with violation of parole/unauthorized use of a vehicle on Thursday.
- Clinton Taylor Davis, 28, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Thursday.
- David Allen Nobles, 38, of Diana was arrested and charged with ros/resist arrest search or transport and driving while intoxicated on Thursday.
- Willa Elizabeth Randall, 41, of Longview was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Thursday.
- Amanda Cierra Thompson, 32, of Longview was arrested and charged with violation of probation/theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Thursday.