Arrests made by Marshall police
Christiana Lynda Elisa Whitt, 19, of Henderson was arrested and charged with false report or statement to officer/agent on Saturday.
Raul Ramirez, 32, of Rio Grande was arrested and charged with two counts of money laundering between $30,000 and $150,000 on Saturday.
Victoriano Pablo Rios, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Saturday.
Jairo Leonel Padilla-Jiminez, 38, of Marshall was arrested on two warrants (issued by other agency) on Sunday.
Keyshawn Alexander Murphy, 20, of Marshall was arrested on a capias pro fine warrant on Sunday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Credit card or debit card abuse, North Texas 43, Friday
Accident involving damage to vehicle, 400 block of Milton Street, Friday
Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
Assault family violence, 800 block of East Bowie Street, Friday
Drunkenness, 900 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Saturday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Kadence Trinity Coombs, 18, of Athens was arrested and charged with possession of a dangerous drug on Saturday.
Eduardo Quiedo Garcia, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams (two counts) and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Sunday.
Andrew Orlandis Hollis, 25, of Longview was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/driving while intoxicated on Friday.
Zelton Dejuan Oliver, 37, of Waskom was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Friday.
David John Rios, 35, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Friday.
John Henry Van, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Friday.