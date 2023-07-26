Arrests made by Marshall police
Ciarra Laray Simmons, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation on Monday.
Osman Javier Pavon, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of assault causes bodily injury family member on Monday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Traffic incident/violation, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday
Burglary of building, 2600 block of Victory Drive, Monday
Assault causes bodily injury family member, 1900 block of University Avenue, Monday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 1200 block of Whetstone Street, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Oscar Rodriguo Ramirez, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to identify fugitive intent and bond forfeiture/driving while intoxicated on Monday.
Lory Mae Sanders, 25, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with rop/driving while intoxicated and a Gregg County warrant for bond forfeiture/driving while intoxicated on Monday.
Anita Lynn Sykes, 56, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with false report to police officer/law enforcement and burglary of habitation on Monday.
Denver Cass Simmons, 41, of Waskom was arrested and charged with failure to display license plate and display fictitious registration on Monday.