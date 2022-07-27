Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Mitchell Lee Boren, 59, of Houston was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Monday.
- Juan Ventura Ramirez, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Monday.
- Edwin Steven Azpeitia, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to identify fugitive intent give false info and two warrants (issued by other agency).
- Diesta Marie Tschudy, 50, address unknown, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Criminal trespass, 2300 block of West Houston Street, Monday
- Drunkenness, 600 block of Holland Street, Monday
- Warrant (issued by other agency), intersection of Parker and West Rusk, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Brandon Dee Butler, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Monday.
- Michael Bryan Hoffman, 30, of Henderson was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container on Monday.
- Errione Danae Mendenhall, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Monday.