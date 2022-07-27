handcuff image
Buy Now

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Mitchell Lee Boren, 59, of Houston was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Monday.
  • Juan Ventura Ramirez, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Monday.
  • Edwin Steven Azpeitia, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to identify fugitive intent give false info and two warrants (issued by other agency).
  • Diesta Marie Tschudy, 50, address unknown, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Monday.

Recommended For You


Tags