Arrests made by Marshall police
Joe Wood Lea, 59, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Tuesday.
LeeAndre Antwoyne McCoy, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass (two counts) and theft of property worth between $100 and $750), on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Burglary of building, 1100 block of West Grand Avenue, Tuesday
Burglary of building, 2600 block of Victory Drive, Tuesday
Drunkenness, 500 block of South East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
William James Hutchinson, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Tuesday.
Leilani Gail McDonald, 21, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with child under 15 and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia on Tuesday.
Cody Allen Phillips, 33, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Tuesday.
Brandan Rashaad Thomas, 19, of Karnack was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle on Tuesday.