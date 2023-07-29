Arrests made by Marshall police
Marshall Deshun Parker, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention (two counts) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (two counts) on Thursday.
Durwood Kieth Perkins, 30, of Whitehouse was arrested and charged with terroristic threat causing fear of imminent on Thursday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Stalking, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
Injury to a child/elderly person/disabled person with intentional bodily injury, 900 block of Ida Street, Thursday
Burglary of vehicles, 500 block of Nathan Street, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Kylan Deon Masters, 18, of Waskom was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence and no driver’s license on Thursday.
Harlequin Clark, 35, of Crowley was arrested and charged with criminal nonsupport on Thursday.
Arthur Theodore Janzen, 39, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between one and four grams on Thursday.