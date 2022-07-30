Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Gregory Dewayne Worth Jr., 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and engaging in organized criminal activity on Thursday.
- Eric Dray Booker, 28 of Marshall was arrested on a traffic warrant on Thursday.
- Deonte Jacore McKinney, 28 of Marshall, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group measuring two between one and four grams, possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds and five traffic warrants on Thursday.
- Derrick Lamont Bennett, 34 of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and two class c offenses on Thursday.
- Robert Lewis Bennett, 45 of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, a class c offense and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair on Thursday.
- Teola Irving, 52, of Marshall was arrested on five traffic warrants on Friday.
- Kimberly Lynn Bracey, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with credit/debit card abuse and burglary of vehicle.
- Kendra Monae Hurd, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with five class c offenses.
- Angela Denise Laroe, 52, of San Antonio was arrested and charged with remain on premises on Friday.
- Markel Kyre May, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, engaging in organized criminal activity and bond forfeiture/engaging in organized criminal activity.
- Ryan Louis Patterson, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury family member, resisting arrest search or transport, evading arrest vehicle, assault on peace officer and bond forfeiture/unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- Toni Lynn Smith, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with three traffic warrants on Thursday.
- Arron Demetrius Calloway, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with a class c offense.