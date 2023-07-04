Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Raymond Scott Evans, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary of vehicles on Friday.
Brett Michael Grogran, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Friday.
Isiah Taylor, 63, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Friday.
Donnetta Felice Nickerson, 50, of Marshall was arrested on two warrants (issued by other agencies) on Friday.
Kennedy Earl Butler, 58, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Friday.
Javontae Rayshawn Hall, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated on Sunday.
Chester Lee Living, 57, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of driving while license invalid on Sunday.
Karina Costillo, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 on Sunday.
Desric Donnell Allen, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two MPD class c warrants and two warrants (issued by other agency) on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshal Police Department
Burglary of vehicles, 100 block of North College Street, Friday
Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
Evading arrest detention with a vehicle, 1200 block of Morrison Street, Friday
Criminal trespass, 1100 block of West Grand Avenue, Friday
Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500, 700 block of Youngsdale Circle, Saturday
Driving while intoxicated, 5900 block of South East End Boulevard, Sunday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 2500 block of East Houston Street, Sunday