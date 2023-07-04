1170519918
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Raymond Scott Evans, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary of vehicles on Friday.

Brett Michael Grogran, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Friday.

Isiah Taylor, 63, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Friday.

Donnetta Felice Nickerson, 50, of Marshall was arrested on two warrants (issued by other agencies) on Friday.

Kennedy Earl Butler, 58, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Friday.

Javontae Rayshawn Hall, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated on Sunday.

Chester Lee Living, 57, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of driving while license invalid on Sunday.

Karina Costillo, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 on Sunday.

Desric Donnell Allen, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two MPD class c warrants and two warrants (issued by other agency) on Sunday.

Incidents reported by the Marshal Police Department

Burglary of vehicles, 100 block of North College Street, Friday

Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday

Evading arrest detention with a vehicle, 1200 block of Morrison Street, Friday

Criminal trespass, 1100 block of West Grand Avenue, Friday

Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday

Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday

Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500, 700 block of Youngsdale Circle, Saturday

Driving while intoxicated, 5900 block of South East End Boulevard, Sunday

Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 2500 block of East Houston Street, Sunday

