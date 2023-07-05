Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Courtney Breanne Bonner, 32, of Longview was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500 on Friday.
Gikovian Desean McCoy, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with racing on highway and evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Friday.
Michael Che Jones, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Taterius Marquist Brown, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no driver’s license, two MPD traffic warrants and theft of firearm on Friday.
Gregory Julious Combs, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation on Saturday.
Raymond Joseph Maglaris, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation on Friday.
Kisi Sakzenian Mumford, 42, of Garland was arrested and charged with failure to maintain lane on Saturday.
William Chester Paradise Jr., 46, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Friday.
Martin Acuna Perez, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday.
Jennifer Nicole Ramirez, 50, of Karnack was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Friday.