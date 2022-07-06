Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Richard Earl Williams, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with four traffic incidents/violations on Friday.
- Julian Ramon Oliver, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation on Friday.
- Kenneth Dewayne Faggett, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Saturday.
- Charlie Floyd Chism, 64, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Saturday.
- Derrick Levell Robinson, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation and warrant (issued by other agency) on Saturday.
- Marcus Lamard Conner, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation on Sunday.
- Sadonna Dyeah Cooks, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and theft under $100 on Sunday.
- Eric Derrell Jenkins, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between four and 200 grams and a class c warrant on Monday.
- Ryan Nicholas Vonherbulis, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threat on Monday.
- Tommy Wayne Anderson, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with parole violation on Friday.
- Eddie Floyd Hill Jr., 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of bond/protective order and br/assault causes bodily injury family violence on Friday.
- Chad Derek Heim, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with three MPD capias pro fine warrants on Friday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Criminal trespass, 200 block of Pope Street, Saturday
- Unlawful carrying of a weapon, 800 block of West Burleson Street, Saturday
- Traffic incident/violation, 600 block of East Meredith Street, Saturday
- Assault family violence, 400 block of South Williams Street, Saturday
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 1400 block of Melanie Street, Saturday
- Simple assault, 400 block of West Burleson Street, Saturday
- Driving while intoxicated third offense or more, intersection of West Houston and Sanford, Saturday
- Theft under $100, 200 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Sunday
- Burglary of vehicles, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
- Terroristic threat, 2300 block of Holland Street, Sunday
- Theft (all other) under $100, 2000 block of Olive Street, Sunday
- Telephone harassment, 6000 block of South East End Boulevard, Monday
- Terroristic threat, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday
- Murder, 600 block of South Carter, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Robert Jeffery Atkins, 40, of Waskom was arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle on Friday.
- Stewart Warren Bates, 45, of Marshall was arrested and charged with injury to a child/elderly person/disabled person with intentional bodily injury on Friday.
- Jessica Danielle Brimhall, 30, of Harleton was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams on Tuesday.
- Dekaylon Grady Davis, 25, of Longview was arrested and charged with ai/criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500 and a Dallas County warrant for violation of probation/aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Friday.
- Todd Warren Dennington, 53, of Grand Cane, Louisiana was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Friday.
- Brandon Lee Graham, 37, of Hughes Springs was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Monday.
- Kerrie Brooke Groom, 34, of Karnack was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Monday.
- David Paul Hall, 33, of Bivins was arrested on a Cass County warrant for assault causes bodily injury family violence on Monday.
- Joseph Michael Holt, 43, of Bivins was arrested and charged with reckless or excessive speed of water vessel, failure to display registration and insufficient amount of personal flotation device on Monday.
- Anthony Blaire-Laraunc McLin, 37, of Dallas was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest search or transport and public intoxication on Friday.
- Rocky Julian Morris, 62, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid, display expired license plate, failure to maintain responsibility and assault contact on Saturday.
- Justin Deon Nelson
- David William O’Neal, 34, of Houston was arrested on an Ector County warrant for failure to appear/aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Saturday.
- Jose Aaron Palma-Moya, 30, of San Antonio was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and a Bexar County warrant for obstruct highway passageway on Sunday.
- Cassandra Joette Robinson, 40, of Harleton was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Friday.
- Sara Nicole Stuckey, 40, of Longview was arrested and charged with resisting arrest search or transport and public intoxication on Monday.
- Justin O’Quinn Wallace, 28, of Longview was arrested and charged with no driver’s license with unlicensed and a Rusk County warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child on Monday.
- Connor Michael Whitting, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with speeding and operating a vehicle with expired registration, as well as Marion County warrants for driving under the influence and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, on Sunday.