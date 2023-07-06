Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Krystal Washington, 38, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500 and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Monday.
Caveil Thomas Lavigne, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of deadly conduct discharge of a firearm on Tuesday.
Curtis Ray Amie Webb, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of assault causes bodily injury family member and two MPD class c warrants on Tuesday.
Marcellaus Maurice Roberts, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Monday.
Christopher Jerome Williams, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of theft (all other) under $100 on Tuesday.
Kisi Sakzenian Mumford, 43, of Garland was arrested and charged with remaining on premises on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Simple assault, 1200 block of Whetstone Street, Monday
Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Ira Vandyke Long, 65, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Monday.
Robert Louis Price Jr., 52, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid, speeding and br/aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday.
Larry Lynn Saxton Jr., 49, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with resist arrest search or transport on Monday.
Robert Bradely Shehane, 55, of Quitman was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.