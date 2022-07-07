Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- None
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Simple assault, 2000 block of Palestine St., Tuesday
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 4800 block of South East End Boulevard, Tuesday
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 600 block of Taylor Street, Tuesday
- Robbery, 800 block of Circle Drive, Tuesday
- Harassment, 500 block of Cox Road, Tuesday
- Assault family violence, 700 block of Yancy Street, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Joshua Wayne Berger, 33, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with resisting arrest search or transport on Tuesday.
- Bret Michael Boroughs, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between one and four grams and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Tuesday.
- Carl Willie Daniels, 44, of Duncanville was held on a U.S. Marshal’s Service hold on Tuesday.
- Robert Michael Halldorson, 23, of Ore City was arrested and charged with no driver’s license and Upshur County warrants for unauthorized use of a vehicle (two counts) on Tuesday.
- James Walter Morgan Jr., 34, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with rop/violation of bond/protective order on Tuesday.
- Alton Johnny Oney, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Wednesday.
- John Thomas Williams, 41, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with no fishing license and two capias pro fine warrants on Tuesday.