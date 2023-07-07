Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Mikael Aiden Heredia, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary of a building on Wednesday.
Gabriel Scott Craver, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram (two counts) on Wednesday.
Tina Louise Harris, 54, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 1700 block of West Emory Street, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Jerrica Nichole Foster, 33, of Linden was arrested and charged with bw/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Wednesday.
Melissa Lynn Kelley, 44, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Wednesday.
Richard William Hooten, 56, of Harleton was arrested and charged with assault class c on Wednesday.