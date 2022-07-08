Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Charles Vashun Woolen, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Wednesday.
- Shammenita Shadii Renee Benjamin, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Thursday.
- Cliffton Ray Foster Jr., 23, of Longview was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Thursday.
- Gillion Eugene Lard, 53, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/burglary of a building on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary of vehicles, 600 block of Nathan, Wednesday
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 1500 block of West Grand Avenue, Wednesday
- Criminal trespass, 1400 block of Katy Street, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Kimberly Dawn Daniels, 38, of Dallas was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/forgery of a government/national institution money/security on Wednesday.
- Errione Danae Mendenhall, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Wednesday.
- Jacob Eugene Morton, 38, of Mineola was arrested and charged with violation of probation/unauthorized use of a vehicle on Wednesday.
- Alton Johnny Oney, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Wednesday.
- Robert Christopher Young, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Wednesday.
- Kasey Wayne Prince, 31, of Waskom was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Wednesday.