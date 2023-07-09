Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Herminio Vences Suarez, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated on Thursday.
Drayven Lee George, 20, of Marshall was arrested on an MPD traffic warrant on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Driving while intoxicated, 300 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
Assault causes bodily injury, 700 block of Poplar Street, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Douglas Bechtold, 47, of Longview was arrested and charged with tamper/fabricate physical evidence on Thursday.
Maria Victoria Coca, 40, of Josephine was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Thursday.
Jenifer Leann McBride, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Thursday.
Richard Timothy Thomas, 36, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with rop/assault causes bodily injury on Thursday.
Justin Lee Davis, 34, of Dallas was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds and Dallas County warrants for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Thursday.