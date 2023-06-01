Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Kenneth Dewayne Faggett, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal trespass on Tuesday.
Kiara Rider, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of injury to a child/elderly person/disabled person on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal trespass, 200 block of Pope Street, Tuesday
Injury to a child/elderly person/disabled person, 2500 block of South East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Assault family violence, 100 block of North Callum Street, Wednesday
Traffic incident/violation, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Brent Allen Buettgenbach, 51, of Waskom was arrested and charged with interfere with public duties and resist arrest search or transport on Tuesday.
Alphonza Clayborn Jr., 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Tuesday.
Tiea Nicole Jernigan, 36, of Waskom was arrested and charged with deadly conduct on Tuesday.
Gustavo Enrique Mendez, 39, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Tuesday.
Royal Franklin Thomas, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with speeding, no driver’s license (two counts), failure to maintain financial responsibility (two counts), failure to drive in a single lane and driving while license invalid on Tuesday.
Mindy Gail Tims, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group four measuring less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces (two counts) on Tuesday.
Jeremy Kellum, 42, of Hallsville was arrested on an Upshur County warrant for assault on Tuesday.