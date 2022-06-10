Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Robert Joseph Michalec, 23, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Wednesday.
- Jeff Webb, 37, of Karnack was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Wednesday.
- LaQuita Ann Rosborough, 34, of Marshall was arrested on three MPD class c warrant on Wednesday.
- Jordyn Dmykal Graves-Harrison, (04), of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Assault causes bodily injury, 2600 block of Teddy Street, Wednesday
- Evading arrest detention with a vehicle, intersection of Nolan/Spring, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Calvin Lee Pierce Jr., (70-3), of Longview was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Wednesday.
- Hyun Ji Martin, (82-2), of Marshall was held on a U.S. Marshal’s Service hold.
Bow-John Grahling Moore Jr., (88-2), of Marshall was arrested and charged with no driver’s license and violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Wednesday.