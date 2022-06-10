handcuff image
Buy Now

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Robert Joseph Michalec, 23, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Wednesday.
  • Jeff Webb, 37, of Karnack was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Wednesday.
  • LaQuita Ann Rosborough, 34, of Marshall was arrested on three MPD class c warrant on Wednesday.
  • Jordyn Dmykal Graves-Harrison, (04), of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Thursday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Assault causes bodily injury, 2600 block of Teddy Street, Wednesday
  • Evading arrest detention with a vehicle, intersection of Nolan/Spring, Thursday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Calvin Lee Pierce Jr., (70-3), of Longview was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Wednesday.
  • Hyun Ji Martin, (82-2), of Marshall was held on a U.S. Marshal’s Service hold.

Bow-John Grahling Moore Jr., (88-2), of Marshall was arrested and charged with no driver’s license and violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Wednesday.

Recommended For You


Tags