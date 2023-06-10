Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Yancy Deshun King, 24, of Marshall was arrested on two MPD warrants on Thursday.
Roy Lee Hall, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of terroristic threat on Thursday.
Angela Kay Kephart, 45, of Longview was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Thursday.
Timothy Shanta Brown, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of driving while license invalid on Thursday.
Dakota Edwards, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two traffic incident/violation and four MPD class c warrants on Thursday.
Jaysce Lychristofer Hayes, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with ai/burglary of habitation on Thursday.
Marwon Charles Jackson, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon on Thursday.
Tyra Shantel Valentine, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/abandon endanger child criminal negligence and violation of probation/forgery of a financial instrument on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Drunkenness, 4800 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, Thursday
MPD class c warrant, 200 block of West Grand Avenue, Thursday
Driving while license invalid, 300 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Clifford Ray Anderson, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with br/stalking and br/violation of protective order bias/prejudice on Thursday.
Brantsen Joel Castloo, 31, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault of a peace officer/judge, reckless driving, resist arrest search or transport and evading arrest detention on Thursday.
Edward Dewayne Taylor, 36, of Conroe was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Thursday.
Christopher Dwight Oliver, 33, of Timpson was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Thursday.