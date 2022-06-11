handcuff image
Buy Now

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Perry Brown, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Thursday.
  • Nathan Jerome Young, 31, of Dallas was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle and theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Thursday.
  • Kobe Bryant Johnson, 19, of Dallas was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Thursday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Criminal trespass, 200 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Thursday
  • Missing person location, 4200 block of Victory Drive, Thursday
  • Assault causes bodily injury family member, 200 block of South Grove Street, Thursday
  • Theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
  • Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Thursday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Jeffrey Clark Lindsay, 53, of Stonewall, Louisiana was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Thursday.
  • Robert Dewayne Owen, 64, of Marshall was arrested and charged with indecency with a child sexual contact on Thursday.
  • Shawn Ben Starr, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Thursday.
  • Brian Joseph Webb Jr., 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation and burglary of building on Friday.
  • Keith Darell Heard, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault by contact, assault by threat and public intoxication on Thursday.

Recommended For You


Tags