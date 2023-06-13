Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
William Figueroa, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member (two counts) on Friday.
Pablo Rodriguez Talamantez, 40, of Riesel was arrested on two traffic incidents/violaions and six Limestone County warrants on Friday.
Robert Louis Price, 52, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Friday.
Justin Lee Belcher, 33, of Stephenville was arrested and charged with two counts of theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Friday.
Michelle Lynn Andrew, 28, of Stephenville was arrested and charged with two counts of theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Friday.
Sabrina Vasquez Anderson, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of assault family violence on Friday.
Roberto Garcia-Luna, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with resist arrest search or transport (two counts) and two MPD class c warrants on Friday.
Broderic Alan Davis, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Saturday.
Pedro Campos, 37, of Kilgore was arrested and charged with two traffic incidents/violations on Saturday.
Sonya Demitrice Smith, 61, of Waskom was arrested and charged with prohibited substance/item in correctional facility (two counts), two MPD class c warrants and six warrants on Sunday.
Cobey Lane Blanton, 27, of Longview was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Sunday.
John Calhoun Berezoski, 48, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of assault family violence on Sunday.
Cameron Payton, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle (two counts), racing on highway (two counts) and reckless driving (two counts) on Sunday.
Timothy Shanta Brown, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid on Friday.
Gelvert Misael Espinosa-Rivera, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Sunday.
Wilmer A. Serrano, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Sunday.
Clifton Wayne Allen, 59, of Marshall was arrested and charged with three MPD traffic warrants on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Assault causes bodily injury family violence, intersection of Karnack and North East End, Friday.
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 500 block of Interstate 20, Friday
Warrant (issued by other agency), 1200 block of South East End Boulevard, Friday
Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
Traffic incident/violation, 3300 block of North Indian Springs Drive, Saturday
Burglary of vehicles, 200 block of Shirley Street, Sunday
Warrant (issued by other agency), 700 block of North Loop 390, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Shannon Elizabeth Brewster, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Saturday.
Darius Celedra Gates, 26, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds and capital murder of multiple persons (two counts) on Sunday.
Tacoyia Roshell-Virginia Jackson, 27, of Mesquite was arrested and charged with speeding, no driver’s license and a Dallas County warrant on Saturday.
Rolando Damone Johnson, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence and parole violation on Saturday.
Jonathan Earl Kornegay, 26, of Longview was arrested and charged with cpf/theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Friday.
Reginald Dwayne Bracey Sr., 59, of Karnack was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated second offense on Friday.
Thomas Evans Elliott, 32, of Whitehouse was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
Sabastian Garcia-Hernandez, 40, of Waskom was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Sunday.