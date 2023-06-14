Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
None
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of a building, 1400 block of Johnson Street, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Bryan Scott Barnhart, 38, of Kilgore was arrested and charged with theft of aluminum/bronze/copper/brass on Monday.
Johnathan Michael Brown, 23, of Greenwood, Louisiana was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Monday.
Thomas Johnathan Greene III, 69, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/theft of property worth between $30,000 and $150,000 on Monday.
Cameron Deshaun Payton, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with ai/faud use/possession identifying info on Monday.
Reagan Cole Schriver, 31, of Longview was arrested and charged with resist arrest search or transport and evading arrest detention on Monday.
Douglas Lee Deckard, 42, of Denton was arrested on a Denton County warrant for driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Monday.