Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Lee Ramirez, 41, of Marshall was arrested on two warrants (issued by other agency) on Monday.
- Jorge Luviano Lopez, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault family violence on Tuesday.
- Dionte Fisher, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury on Monday.
- Corey Lee Johnson, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with parole violation on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary of vehicles, 1200 block of East Grand Avenue, Monday
- Assault family violence, 2800 block of East Travis Street, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Omar Jorge Beltran, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Tuesday.
- Santana Cornelius Brandin, 32, of Bossier City was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Monday.
- Chelsea Leanne Remedies, 30, of Whitehouse was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500 on Monday.
- Maurice Williams II, 21, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with rop/unlawful carrying of a weapon on Monday.