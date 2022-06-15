handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Lee Ramirez, 41, of Marshall was arrested on two warrants (issued by other agency) on Monday.
  • Jorge Luviano Lopez, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault family violence on Tuesday.
  • Dionte Fisher, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury on Monday.
  • Corey Lee Johnson, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with parole violation on Monday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Burglary of vehicles, 1200 block of East Grand Avenue, Monday
  • Assault family violence, 2800 block of East Travis Street, Monday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Omar Jorge Beltran, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Tuesday.
  • Santana Cornelius Brandin, 32, of Bossier City was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Monday.
  • Chelsea Leanne Remedies, 30, of Whitehouse was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500 on Monday.
  • Maurice Williams II, 21, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with rop/unlawful carrying of a weapon on Monday.

