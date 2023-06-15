Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Kenneth Dean Neville, 52, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication, assault of a public servant and resist arrest search or transport (two counts) on Tuesday.
Jimmy Lynn Hayes, 56, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threat causing fear (two counts), tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair (two counts) and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between one and four grams on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Recover abandoned property, intersection of East End Boulevard and East Houston, Tuesday
Resist arrest search or transport, 200 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Tuesday
Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between one and four grams, 1000 block of Twyman Street, Tuesday
Harassment, 6000 block of South East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Assault causes bodily injury family member, 1500 block of MLK Boulevard, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Christian Vashon Hall, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.
Tammy Rane Johnson, 49, of Harleton was arrested and charged with operation of vehicle with expired license plate and violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.
Charlotte Everne Sims, 57, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication and br/driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Tuesday.
Zachery Scott Fleming, 30, of Longview was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/burglary of vehicle on Tuesday.