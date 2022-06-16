Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Justin Cole Mooney, 34, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Tuesday.
- Rameon Rashad Green, 28, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and two warrants (issued by other agency) on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Disorderly conduct, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday
- Terroristic threat causing fear, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday
- Burglary of vehicles, 300 block of Murphey Street
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Rudy Bates, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with contempt of court disobedience of court order on Tuesday.
- Omar Jorge Beltran, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Tuesday.
- Autumn Dawn Gipson, 37, of Longview was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.
- Brandon Zeferino Gonzalez, 22, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with reckless driving on Tuesday.
- Brody Joe Kelley, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and a Shelby County warrant for failure to appear/theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500 on Tuesday.
- Fantasia Monique Martinez, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age, abandon endanger child imminent danger bodily injury (two counts), escape from custody and resisting arrest search or transport on Wednesday.