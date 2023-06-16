Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Jamarcus James Washington, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with four MPD class c warrants on Wednesday.
Kristopher Aspeitia, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle or watercraft (two counts) on Wednesday.
Crystal Shanette Flanagan, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with parole violation and a Miller County warrant for failure to appear/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Assault causes bodily injury family member, 1500 block of MLK Boulevard, Wednesday.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Charlie Allison Freeman, 39, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with safpf/violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Wednesday.
Dechanel Nicole Grant, 27, of Spencer, Oklahoma was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Wednesday.