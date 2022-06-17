Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Lloyd Levarr Lagarde Jr., 33, of Waskom was arrested on six traffic incident/violations on Thursday.
Jerrell Lamar Aaron, 26, of Denton was arrested and charged with remaining on premises on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of firearm, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday
Assault family violence, 1900 block of South Grove Street, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Michael Lynn Hunt Jr., 35, of Lawton, Oklahoma was arrested and charged with deadly conduct on Wednesday.
Tammie Dossett Maddox, 55, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and open container on Thursday.
John Isaac Medina, 36, of Houston was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Wednesday.
Brannan Leon Moton, 37, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Wednesday.