Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
■ Robert Douglas Leonard, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on May 27.
■ Jimmy Roland Herndon, 56, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on May 28.
■ Jessie Aleman Turlington, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with accident involving damage to vehicle greater than or equal to $200 on May 27.
■ Jeremy Lee Gibson, 46, of Marshall was arrested and charged with warrant (issued by other agency) on May 28.
■ Kaleb Alexander Lee, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on May 28.
■ Broderick Jamarcus Roberts, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation (two counts) on May 29.
■ Jerry Wayne Manning, 52, of Jacksonville, Florida was arrested and charged with an MPD class c warrant on May 29.
■ Laken Dayshun Mitchell, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with three MPD class c warrant on May 29.
■ Quantravious Markez Miles, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with vehicle or watercraft on Monday.
■ Diego Medrano Hernandez, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon on Monday.
■ Foster Denord Agers, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two warrants (issued by other agency) on May 29.
■ Sharon Denis Umoh, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of firearm and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Monday.
■ Marje Lakel Smith, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Monday.
■ Colton Ray Strnad, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation (two counts) on Tuesday.
■ Marvin Allen Wiggins, 53, of Longview was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Tuesday.
■ Malik Jamal Singleton-Foster, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with discharging firearm and two MPD class c warrants on Tuesday.
■ Ariana Denise Jones, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams (two counts).
■ Chance Quade Martin, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to identify fugitive intent give false info, a Marion County warrant for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, bond forfeiture/evading arrest detention and two MPD traffic citations on May 26.
■ Andrea Nicole Metcalf, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threat of a family/household on Monday.
■ Ariel Charity Miller, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury and assault causes bodily injury family violence on May 26.
■ James Charles Perkins, 53, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal nonsupport and a capias pro fine warrant on May 26.
■ Raynaja Angelina Robinson, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with deadly conduct on May 26.
■ Arah Marie Shepherd, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Tuesday.
■ Dimitriy Vitalyevich Olefir, age and city unknown, was arrested and charged with public intoxication on May 26.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
■ Burglary of habitation, 600 block of East Fannin Street, May 27
■ Harassment, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, May 27
■ Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 5600 block of South East End Boulevard, May 27
■ Possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, intersection of Thomas and Young, May 27
■ Terroristic threat, 2300 block of Holland Street, May 28
■ Recover stolen vehicle, 1200 block of Melanie Street, May 28
■ Criminal trespass card issued, 5500 block of South East End Boulevard, May 28
■ Unauthorized use of vehicle, 300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, May 28
■ Burglary of vehicles, 4200 block of Victory Drive, May 28
■ Deadly conduct, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, May 28
■ Possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, 1100 block of West Grand Avenue, May 28
■ Theft of service between $100 and $750, 800 block of Sanford Street, May 29
■ Evading arrest detention with a vehicle or watercraft, intersection of East Travis and South East End Boulevard, May 29
■ Unlawful carrying of a weapon, intersection of Jefferson and Poplar, Monday
■ Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between four and 200 grams, 2800 block of Victory Drive, Monday
■ Terroristic threat of family/household, 1500 block of MLK Boulevard, Monday
■ MPD class c warrant, 1300 block of South Washington Avenue, Tuesday
■ Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 400 block of South Grove Street, Tuesday
■ Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 2800 block of Victory Drive, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
■ Aaron Alvarez, 27, of Marshall was arrested on Van Zandt County warrants for sexual perform child produce/direct/promote (five counts) and possession of child pornography (five counts) on May 27.
■ Jada Neshun Anderson, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest search or transport on May 29.
■ Aiden Emile Azlin, 18, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with boating while intoxicated on May 28.
■ Alex Bleau Bryan, 18, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, drug paraphernalia and open container on May 29.
■ James Donald Dancy, 69, of Longview was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on May 26.
■ Bennie Levial Davis, 54, of Waskom was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday.
■ Jason Bryan Davis, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm (two counts) on Tuesday.
■ Kaylon Dawn Dufault, 49, of Waskom was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Tuesday.
■ Madison Lee Freeman, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with br/resisting arrest search or transport on Monday.
■ Drew Evans Furrh, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Tuesday.
■ Jael Osmar Guerro-Zarate, 21, of Longview was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with vehicle, open container, reckless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia on May 29.
■ Benjamin Dale Hawkins, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with resisting arrest search or transport and public intoxication on May 29.
■ Miah Renee Jordan, 25, of Rowlett was arrested and charged with violation of probation/forgery of a financial instrument and violation of probation/fraud use/possession of identifying info on May 27.
■ Melvin Ray Lewing, 39, of DeBerry was arrested and charged with no driver’s license, equipment violation defective tail lamp and driving while license invalid on Tuesday.
■ Marcus Deshun Lewis, 40, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, public intoxication and disorderly conduct on May 26.
■ Paul Albert Madewell, 55, of Haughton, Louisiana was arrested on a Caddo Parish warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia on Tuesday.
■ Jace Dalton Malone, 21, of Longview was arrested and charged with purchase furnish alcohol to a minor on May 28.
■ Brent Alan Matthews, 63, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Tuesday.
■ Norman Shane Potter, 45, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Monday.
■ Kendric Earl Rider, 25, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces in a drug free zone on May 28.
■ King Solidine Robinson, 58, of Tyler was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on May 26.
■ Keosha Rachell Rudd, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with speeding, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration and no seat belt on May 28.
■ Mario Jesus Sanchez, 32, of Henderson was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle and driving while intoxicated second offense or more on May 26.
■ Zion Meade Stanley, 20, of Longvie was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on May 26.
■ Michael Anthony Violante, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/unauthorized use of a vehicle on May 26.
■ Mary Elizabeth Wassum, 25, of Waskom was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container on May 28.
■ Elroy Clifford Long, 52, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on May 27.
■ Randy Moreno Rodriguez, 20, of Longview was arrested and charged with drug paraphernalia and open container on May 29.
■ Damon Jamal Thomas, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on May 27.
■ John Earl Woolen, 54, of Marshall was held on a U.S. Marshal’s Service hold on Tuesday.