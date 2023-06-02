Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Julian Ramon Oliver, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with injury to a child/elderly person/disabled person with intentional bodily injury on Wednesday.
Rene Eduardo Escobar, 34, of Pasedena was arrested and charged with four counts of smuggling of persons monetary gain on Wednesday.
Eleuterio Lorenzo-Paez, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no seat belt passenger on Wednesday.
Jose Juan Oltehua-Rojas, 43, of Greenbay, Wisconsin was arrested and chargd with no seat belt passenger on Wednesday.
Jorge Alejan Sanchez-Aguilar, 30, city of residence unknown, was arrested and chargd with no seat belt passenger on Wednesday.
Jose Vazquez-Hernandez, 43, city of residence unknown, was arrested and chargd with no seat belt passenger on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Assault family violence, 100 block of North Callum Street, Wednesday
Traffic incident/violation, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1400 block of A Julie Street, Wednesday
Assault causes bodily injury family member, 2200 block of Beaver Street, Wednesday
Harassment, 1100 block of Larry Drive, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Jordan Levi Smith, 23, of Diana was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Wednesday.
Carrie Elizabeth Thomas, 26, of Mooringsport, Louisiana was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence and two WPD warrants on Wednesday.
Jaylon Jones, 28, of Houston was held on a U.S. Marshal’s Service hold on Wednesday.