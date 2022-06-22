Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Jesse James Washington, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring between two and four ounces on Friday.
- Michael Rhyne Bankston, 36, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Saturday.
- Adriana Benitez, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and possession of dangerous drug on Saturday.
- Jerry Keith Johnson, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Saturday.
- Clifton Ray Foster, 22, of Marshall was arrested on two warrants (issued by other agency) on Sunday.
- Rayeshell Sprattling, 36, of Marshall was arrested on four MPD Class C warrants and two warrants (issued by other agency) on Sunday.
- Shimon Duane Faggett, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with deadly conduct and resisting arrest search or transport and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Saturday.
- Jose Ramirez Robles, 60, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid on Sunday.
- Gypsey Raven Garcia, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Saturday.
- Kiona Janai Pierce, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with remaining on premises and resisting arrest search or transport on Sunday.
- Ada Susaine Wintle, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Sunday.
- Calvin Rasheen Johnson, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a dangerous drug on Monday.
- Daviesha La’Nea Lewis, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of traffic incident/violation on Monday.
- Christian Vashon Hall, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to identify fugitive intent give false info, drunkenness and an MPD Class C warrant on Tuesday.
- Brandon Perez, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Sunday.
- Pedro Serrano, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with resisting arrest search or transport and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring greater than or equal to 400 grams on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Assault family violence, 6000 block of South East End Boulevard, Friday
- MPD class c warrant, 1100 block of West Grand Avenue, Friday
- Assault family violence, 2000 block of East Grand Avenue, Friday
- Aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon, 600 block of East Houston Street, Friday
- Possession of a dangerous drug, intersection of Murray and Newman, Saturday
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500, 1900 block of North Franklin Street, Saturday
- Burglary of a building, 1000 block of South Indian Springs Drive, Saturday
- Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, 100 block of North Allen Boulevard, Saturday
- Driving while intoxicated, 5900 block of South East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Assault family violence, 2000 block of Woodworth Street, Sunday
- Driving while license invalid, U.S. 59, Sunday
- Resisting arrest search or transport, 1700 block of East Grand Avenue, Sunday
- Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
- Criminal trespass, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
- Assault causes bodily injury family member, 2500 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Sunday
- Theft (all other) under $100, 700 block of Pinecrest Drive, Monday
- Burglary of vehicles, 2500 block of Waubun Street, Monday
- Drunkenness, 200 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Willie Mack Allgood, 64, of Jackson, Mississippi was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on Thursday.
- Trenton Joseph Cook, 29, of Quitman was arrested and charged with boating while intoxicated on Saturday.
- Brandy Nicole Derrybery, 41, of Kilgore was arrested and charged with parole violation on Saturday.
- Javier Espino-Bustos, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence and interfere with emergency call on Thursday.
- Madison Lee Freeman, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Saturday.
- Aaron Jerome Jackson, 53, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Friday.
- Johnathan Ryan Katsock, 38, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault of a family/household member impeding breath/circulation and assault causes bodily injury family violence in Sunday.
- Melvin Ray Lewing, 41, of DeBerry was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid on Friday.
- Jacolby Jontrell Lockett, 18, of Oakdale, Louisiana was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle on Saturday.
- Tammie Dossett Maddox, 55, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and open container on Thursday.
- Jeffery Mac Martin, 54, of Waskom was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and false report to police officer on Monday.
- Leland Chance McDaniel, 32, of Diana was arrested on a Gregg County warrant for arson on Thursday.
- Lorenzo Lemond Oliver, 19, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle on Saturday.
- Braxton Dakota Tennison, 22, of Dallas was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle on Saturday.
- Matthew Simon Yates, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Tuesday.