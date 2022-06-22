handcuff image
Buy Now

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Jesse James Washington, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring between two and four ounces on Friday.
  • Michael Rhyne Bankston, 36, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Saturday.
  • Adriana Benitez, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and possession of dangerous drug on Saturday.
  • Jerry Keith Johnson, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Saturday.
  • Clifton Ray Foster, 22, of Marshall was arrested on two warrants (issued by other agency) on Sunday.
  • Rayeshell Sprattling, 36, of Marshall was arrested on four MPD Class C warrants and two warrants (issued by other agency) on Sunday.
  • Shimon Duane Faggett, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with deadly conduct and resisting arrest search or transport and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Saturday.
  • Jose Ramirez Robles, 60, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid on Sunday.
  • Gypsey Raven Garcia, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Saturday.
  • Kiona Janai Pierce, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with remaining on premises and resisting arrest search or transport on Sunday.
  • Ada Susaine Wintle, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Sunday.
  • Calvin Rasheen Johnson, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a dangerous drug on Monday.
  • Daviesha La’Nea Lewis, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of traffic incident/violation on Monday.
  • Christian Vashon Hall, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to identify fugitive intent give false info, drunkenness and an MPD Class C warrant on Tuesday.
  • Brandon Perez, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Sunday.
  • Pedro Serrano, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with resisting arrest search or transport and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring greater than or equal to 400 grams on Thursday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Assault family violence, 6000 block of South East End Boulevard, Friday
  • MPD class c warrant, 1100 block of West Grand Avenue, Friday
  • Assault family violence, 2000 block of East Grand Avenue, Friday
  • Aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon, 600 block of East Houston Street, Friday
  • Possession of a dangerous drug, intersection of Murray and Newman, Saturday
  • Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500, 1900 block of North Franklin Street, Saturday
  • Burglary of a building, 1000 block of South Indian Springs Drive, Saturday
  • Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, 100 block of North Allen Boulevard, Saturday
  • Driving while intoxicated, 5900 block of South East End Boulevard, Saturday
  • Assault family violence, 2000 block of Woodworth Street, Sunday
  • Driving while license invalid, U.S. 59, Sunday
  • Resisting arrest search or transport, 1700 block of East Grand Avenue, Sunday
  • Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
  • Criminal trespass, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
  • Assault causes bodily injury family member, 2500 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Sunday
  • Theft (all other) under $100, 700 block of Pinecrest Drive, Monday
  • Burglary of vehicles, 2500 block of Waubun Street, Monday
  • Drunkenness, 200 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Tuesday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Willie Mack Allgood, 64, of Jackson, Mississippi was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on Thursday.
  • Trenton Joseph Cook, 29, of Quitman was arrested and charged with boating while intoxicated on Saturday.
  • Brandy Nicole Derrybery, 41, of Kilgore was arrested and charged with parole violation on Saturday.
  • Javier Espino-Bustos, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence and interfere with emergency call on Thursday.
  • Madison Lee Freeman, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Saturday.
  • Aaron Jerome Jackson, 53, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Friday.
  • Johnathan Ryan Katsock, 38, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault of a family/household member impeding breath/circulation and assault causes bodily injury family violence in Sunday.
  • Melvin Ray Lewing, 41, of DeBerry was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid on Friday.
  • Jacolby Jontrell Lockett, 18, of Oakdale, Louisiana was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle on Saturday.
  • Tammie Dossett Maddox, 55, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and open container on Thursday.
  • Jeffery Mac Martin, 54, of Waskom was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and false report to police officer on Monday.
  • Leland Chance McDaniel, 32, of Diana was arrested on a Gregg County warrant for arson on Thursday.
  • Lorenzo Lemond Oliver, 19, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle on Saturday.
  • Braxton Dakota Tennison, 22, of Dallas was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle on Saturday.
  • Matthew Simon Yates, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Tuesday.

Recommended For You


Tags