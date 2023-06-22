Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Chasidy LaShay Rivers, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal trespass on Friday.
Akillia Faye Hamilton, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Saturday.
Charles Wesley Williams, 65, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram on Sunday.
Dale Adam Stewart, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal mischief on Saturday.
Katie Aguirre, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member, criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 and traffic incident/violation on Sunday.
Stephen Wayne Newman, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Sunday.
Passionae Durden, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon on Friday.
Teeniya Latina Goynes, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member (two counts), aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (two counts) and abandon endanger child (two counts) on Monday.
Natalie Nicole Mathis, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Tuesday.
Brandon Lee Hayes, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with racing on highway on Saturday.
Marvin Alton Freeman, 43, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Saturday.
Ruben Mondragon-Benetiz, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no valid driver’s license on Friday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Assault of a family/household member with previous conviction, 1400 block of Paula Street, Friday
Burglary of a building, 500 block of West Grand Avenue, Friday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 1600 block of West Rusk Street, Friday
Criminal trespass, 900 block of Kahn Street, Friday
Drunkenness, 200 block of South East End Boulevard, Friday
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 600 block of Holland Street, Friday
Racing on highway, intersection of Norwood and Van Zandt, Friday
Assault causes bodily injury, 600 block of Harper Drive, Saturday
Animal bite, 400 block of Pinehurst Drive, Saturday
Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram, 300 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
Burglary of a building, 700 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Sunday
Theft under $100, 5000 block of South East End Boulevard, Sunday
Abandon endanger child, 100 block of Nathan Street, Monday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $2,500 and $30,000, 1400 block of Poplar Street, Monday
Burglary of habitation, 1000 block of Larry Drive, Tuesday
Forgery of a government/national instrument money/security, 1300 block of Commerce Street, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Juan Miguel Arellano-Gonzalez, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with resist arrest search or transport, assault of a peace officer/judge, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between four and 200 grams, open container and drug paraphernalia on Sunday.
Logan Cole Bentley, 22, of Diboll was arrested and charged with public intoxication, resist arrest search or transport and assault of a peace officer/judge on Saturday.
Bret Michael Boroughs, 31, of Diana was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2-A measuring greater than or equal to two ounces on Thursday.
Gavin Daniel Cormack, 32, of Magnolia was arrested and charged with boating while intoxicated on Sunday.
Edward Earl Warren Goodin, 37, of Monroe, Louisiana was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide on Thursday.
Justin Lane Greenwood, 22, of New Hope, Arkansas was arrested and charged with boating while intoxicated on Saturday.
Wesley Brian Hall, 50, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault of a family/household member impeding breath/circulation on Sunday.
James Clifford Reaves, 59, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia on Monday.
Justin Carl Smith, 32, of Waskom was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a previous conviction, resist arrest search or transport, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful carrying of a weapon, tamper with identification numbers, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, and public intoxication on Thursday.
Leland Curtis Smith, 41, of Longview was arrested and charged with boating while intoxicated second offense on Saturday.
Kendrick Dewarren Williams, 37, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Thursday.
Eric Darnell Stephens, 52, of Waskom was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Saturday.
David Lee Almon, 41, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with violation of bond/protective order and assault causes bodily injury family violence on Tuesday.
Jolie Ann Berry, 18, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member on Tuesday.
Antonio Martines, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with rop/driving while intoxicated on Tuesday.
James Lee Williams Jr., 75, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Tuesday.