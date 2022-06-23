Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Jada Neshun Anderson, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Assault family violence, 6000 block of South East End Boulevard, Friday
- MPD class c warrant, 1100 block of West Grand Avenue, Friday
- Assault family violence, 2000 block of East Grand Avenue, Friday
- Aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon, 600 block of East Houston Street, Friday
- Possession of a dangerous drug, intersection of Murray and Newman, Saturday
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500, 1900 block of North Franklin Street, Saturday
- Burglary of a building, 1000 block of South Indian Springs Drive, Saturday
- Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, 100 block of North Allen Boulevard, Saturday
- Driving while intoxicated, 5900 block of South East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Assault family violence, 2000 block of Woodworth Street, Sunday
- Driving while license invalid, U.S. 59, Sunday
- Resisting arrest search or transport, 1700 block of East Grand Avenue, Sunday
- Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
- Criminal trespass, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
- Assault causes bodily injury family member, 2500 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Sunday
- Theft (all other) under $100, 700 block of Pinecrest Drive, Monday
- Burglary of vehicles, 2500 block of Waubun Street, Monday
- Drunkenness, 200 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Tuesday
- Burglary of habitation, 1600 block of MLK Boulevard, Tuesday
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 1100 block of Sanford Street, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Danielle Jerilea Brod, 29, of Plain Dealing, Louisiana was arrested and charged with violation of probation/theft of material/aluminum/bronze/copper/brass worth less than $20,000 on Tuesday.
- Stephen Joel Bryer Jr., 42, of Karnack was arrested and charged with possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia on Tuesday.
- Jesse Dean Curtis, 43, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Tuesday.
- Tammy Sue Curtis, 50, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Tuesday.
- Yanira Carrizulez Juarez, 37, of Longview was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Tuesday.
- Ana Gamez Rodriguez, 34, of Longview was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Tuesday
- Jerry Darrell Guilliams, 43, of Marshall was was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Tuesday