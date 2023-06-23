Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Kenneth Endymion Crosby, 45, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid (two counts), two traffic incidents/violations and 10 warrants on Wednesday.
Sergio Rapheal Silmon, 32, of Marshall was arrested on two warrants (issued by other agency).
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 1700 block of Rainey Street, Wednesday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 2200 block of East Travis Street, Wednesday
Burglary of a building, 100 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Deshayne Nowlin Hall, XXX was arrested on a Potter County warrant for theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Wednesday.
Paul Charles Hogan, XXX was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring between 28 and 200 grams on Wednesday.