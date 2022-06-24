Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Roshunn Rondell Powell, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm on Wednesday.
- Marco Antonio Burgos, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 and traffic incident/violation on Wednesday.
- Charles Ray Mason, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Wednesday.
- Damion Dewayne Williams, 29, was arrested and charged with fleeing police officer and possession of a dangerous drug on Wednesday.
- Braxton Alexander Freeman, 23, of Cypress was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary of vehicles, 700 block of Lothrop Street, Wednesday
- Criminal mischief causing damage between $100 and $750, intersection of South Washington and Nathan, Wednesday
- Traffic incident/violation, 400 block of East Wright Street, Wednesday
- Possession of a dangerous drug, intersection of North Grove and West Grand, Wednesday
- Criminal trespass, 6000 block of East End Boulevard South, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Amanda Denise Bergeron, 35, of Lafayette, Louisiana was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Wednesday.
- Austin Jim Porter, 22, of Alvarado was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between one and four grams on Wednesday.