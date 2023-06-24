Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Terian Anderson, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday.
Terell Ramone Fuller, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a date/family/household weapon on Thursday.
Tommy Lee Camp, 58, of Harleton was arrested on two warrants (issued by other agency) on Thursday.
Desmond Ofori, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on Thursday.
Randy Rashad Evans, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of forgery of a financial instrument and two warrants on Thursday.
Courtney Grace Howe, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of forgery of a financial instrument on Thursday.
Odell Knight Jr., 35, of Dallas was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal trespass on Friday.
Sergio Rapheal Silmon, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with rop/driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshal Police Department
Burglary of a building, 100 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Thursday
Possession of drug paraphernalia, 200 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Thursday
Forgery of a financial instrument, 1700 block of East Grand Avenue
Aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon, 1400 block of Julie Street, Thursday
Warrant (issued by other agency), 1700 block of East Grand Avenue, Thursday
Accident involving damage to vehicle, 1600 block of East End Boulevard South, Thursday
Criminal trespass, 1500 block of MLK Boulevard, Friday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Paul Charles Hogan, 35, of Carthage was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams on Thursday.
Ezekiel Tavish Phelps, 33, of West Des Moines, Iowa was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, failure to identify fugitive intent and a U.S. Marshal’s Service hold on Thursday.
Branson James Emerson, 23, of White Oak was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain financial responsibility on Thursday.
Blake Robert McDaniel, 32, of Blountville, Tennessee was held on a U.S. Marshal’s Service hold on Thursday.