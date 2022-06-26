Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Tabatha Denise Davis, 54, of Longview was arrested and charged with theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on Thursday.
- Jerry Bernard Burks, 49, of Elysian Fields was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Thursday.
- Randy Rashad Evans, 32, of Marshall was arrested on an MPD class c warrant on Thursday.
- Troy Wayne McRae, 59, of Jefferson was arrested on two counts of traffic incident/violation on Thursday.
- Lindsay Ray Hawkins, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated second offense on Friday.
- Duke Randall Biggs, 50, of Jefferson was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Driving while intoxicated second offense, 1500 block of South East End Boulevard, Friday.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Stephanie Dawn Corona, 46, of Kilgore was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and a capias pro fine warrant for false report to police officer on Thursday.
- Chalunda Denise Moore, 36, of DeBerry was arrested and charged with driving while license suspended/revoked (two counts), speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility on Thursday.
- Brandon Rex Chastain, 29, of Harleton was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Thursday.