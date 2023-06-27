Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Odell Knight Jr., 35, of Dallas was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal trespass on Friday.
Edward Bell, 34, of Marshall was arrested on two Panola County warrants on Friday.
Marvin Alton Freeman, 43, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Friday.
William Patrick Salard, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of expired registration and two counts of driving while intoxicated on Friday.
Justin J. Morgan, 30, city of residence unknown was arrested on two Harrison County warrants on Saturday.
Gerald Wayne Patterson, 60, of Marshall was arrested and charged with four MPD class c warrant and two MPD warrants above class c on Sunday.
Jerlene Annice McClenton-Tijani, 40, of DeSoto was arrested on 10 MPD class c warrants on Sunday.
Damariae Maliak Moody, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation and continuous violence against the family on Saturday.
Gaspar Jaimes, 54, of Marshall was arrested on an MPD traffic warrant on Saturday.
Incidents reported by the Marshal Police Department
Criminal trespass of a habitat/shelter/superfund, 1500 block of MLK Boulevard, Friday
Harassment, 500 block of Pinewood Drive, Friday
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 2400 block of Arlington Road, Saturday
Simple assault, 100 block of East Houston Street, Saturday
Assault of pregnant person, 1900 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Saturday
Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
Simple assault, 2500 block of South East End Boulevard, Saturday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Taylor Lane Guynn, 30, of Harleton was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation intend other felony on Saturday.
Kayce Raye Williams, 29, of Waskom was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container on Sunday.
Patrick Cirenio Betancourt, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams on Friday.