Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- None
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Assault of a family/household member impeding breath/circulation, 2700 block of Harleton Road, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Terry Wayne Bruton, 50, of Texarkana was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Monday.
- Tammy McCathran Decker, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with cpf/organized retail theft between $50 and $500 on Monday.
- Irvin Jaimes Orozco, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with reckless driving on Monday.
- Christian Gonzalez Magallon, 28, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Monday.
- Raul Cleto Torres, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a public servant with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon on Monday.
- Markeith Devon Williams, 46, of Tyler was arrested and charged with br/driving while intoxicated second offense on Monday.
- Michael Lewis Blanchette, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with isf/unlawful use of a criminal instrument on Monday.