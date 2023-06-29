Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Aaron Hollie Callaway, 53, of Marshall was arrested on two warrants (issued by other agency) on Tuesday.
Carol Guillermina Martinez-Erazo, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshal Police Department
Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 5300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
LaDonna Shree Benton, 42, of Houston was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.
Raymond Joe Desantos, 22, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with br/criminal negligent homicide on Tuesday.
Thaddeus Chad Fagan, 49, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Tuesday.
Santiago Rober Jurek-Suarez, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday.
Jimmy Dale Smith Jr., 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 and a Midland County warrant on Tuesday.
Robert Brian White, 39, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with burglary of vehicles on Tuesday.