Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Aaron Hollie Callaway, 53, of Marshall was arrested on two warrants (issued by other agency) on Tuesday.

Carol Guillermina Martinez-Erazo, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Tuesday.

Incidents reported by the Marshal Police Department

Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 5300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, Tuesday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

LaDonna Shree Benton, 42, of Houston was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.

Raymond Joe Desantos, 22, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with br/criminal negligent homicide on Tuesday.

Thaddeus Chad Fagan, 49, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Tuesday.

Santiago Rober Jurek-Suarez, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday.

Jimmy Dale Smith Jr., 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 and a Midland County warrant on Tuesday.

Robert Brian White, 39, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with burglary of vehicles on Tuesday.

