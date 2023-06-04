Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Yathzir Jacob Baez, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying of a weapon on Thursday.
Kenneth Dewayen Miles, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with four traffic incident/violations on Thursday.
Danny Wayne Surratt, 43, of Longview was arrested and charged with two counts of terroristic threat of family/household on
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Terroristic threat of family/household, 400 block of Brassell Drive, Friday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Jorge Alberto Espinoza Jr., 18, of Longview was arrested and charged with deadly conduct on Thursday.
Michael Blake Fitch, 17, of Longview was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Thursday.
Angel Eduardo Chavez, 41, of Longview was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams and four Hays County warrants on Thursday.